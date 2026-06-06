Tre' Harris returns home for second annual youth football camp

LAFAYETTE, La. — From Comeaux High School to the NFL, Tre' Harris has never forgotten where he came from.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday for the second annual Tre' Harris Youth Football Camp, giving young athletes an opportunity to sharpen their skills, learn from a professional athlete and gain lessons that extend beyond the football field.

On a field where his own football journey once took shape, Harris spent the day on the other side of the whistle. Instead of preparing for game day, he was leading drills, sharing advice and creating memories for hundreds of young athletes eager to chase their own dreams.

"It feels great," Harris said. "First and foremost, I want to thank all the parents that were able to get their kids to come out. I want to thank all the kids because it takes a lot of courage to come out here and compete during the summer. I'm super excited with the way things turned out today."

For Harris, the camp represents a full-circle moment.

Years ago, he was one of the young athletes attending football camps around Acadiana, dreaming of one day playing on Sundays. Now, he's the one providing those same opportunities for the next generation.

"I remember when I was younger, I used to go to Kevin Faulk camps down in Carencro," Harris said. "Just being able to see these kids run around here, I kind of see myself in all of them."

The camp was also a reminder of the support system that helped Harris reach the NFL. Family members, friends and community supporters worked behind the scenes throughout the day, helping make the event possible.

"I wouldn't be here without my support system," Harris said. "My sisters, my dad, my friends and my neighbors—those people mean so much to me."

While the focus of the camp was football fundamentals, Harris said he hopes the biggest takeaway for participants is a lesson he learned throughout his own journey.

"My biggest message is to be comfortable with the uncomfortable," Harris said. "Especially through college and my first year in the league, there are a lot of uncomfortable situations you're not used to. You have to find comfort in those situations and approach them with a positive mindset."

For many of the young athletes in attendance, the camp offered more than just instruction from an NFL player. It provided a chance to learn valuable life lessons from someone who once stood exactly where they are now.

As the event continues to grow, Harris hopes to keep returning home and investing in the community that helped shape him into the player and person he is today.

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