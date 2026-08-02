Travis Etienne's football journey brings him back home

METAIRIE, La. — Travis Etienne's football journey has taken him from Jennings, Louisiana, to Clemson, then to the NFL, where he spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, he's back in his home state, beginning the next chapter of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

The former Jennings Bulldog said the opportunity to play in Louisiana again has been years in the making.

"I was in high school, but just being out of the state and just being in different places and just now having a chance to come back and play, man, it means the world to me, man," Etienne said. "I feel like it couldn't have happened any better."

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