Travis Etienne adds depth to Saints backfield

METAIRIE, La. — Saints training camp is three days in, with competition building as New Orleans prepares for its preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 15.

Running back Travis Etienne, a former first-round pick, is among the playmakers at camp. After time spent with other teams, Etienne said suiting up with the Saints carries personal weight.

"In different places and just now having a chance to come back and play, man, it means the world to me, man," Etienne said. "I feel like it couldn't have happened any better."

Etienne said the depth of the Saints' backfield is designed to keep defenses off balance regardless of who is on the field.

"Any time you got a guy when I go out of the game or he goes out of the game, another guy come in we're guys that defenses have to account for ," Etienne said.

Etienne enters camp alongside veteran running back Alvin Kamara, giving the Saints two established options in the backfield as the preseason approaches.

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