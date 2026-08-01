Tito Chikere highlights UL’s championship mindset

LAFAYETTE, La. — UL football finished last season in a three-way tie for second in the Sun Belt West with a 6-7 overall record and a 5-3 mark in conference play.

One more win would have put the Cajuns in contention for the Sun Belt Championship.

With practice set to begin next week, transfer defensive end Tito Chikere said the makeup of this year's roster stands out.

"You got Eve, you got Caden Jensen, man, you got, Lunch you got fits, you got all these dudes that just not satisfied," Chikere said. "It's like we all got the same mission in mind.

It's different when everybody got their own thing going on, but everybody on the same page. I feel like it's gonna be special."

The Cajuns open practice as one of the teams in the Sun Belt West with unfinished business from a 2025 season that came down to a single game.

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