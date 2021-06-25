Tillman, Cronan represent Acadiana in 2020 HOF class

Charles Tillman and Joan Cronan represent Acadiana in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Tillman was a Ragin' Cajun safety and second round draft pick of the Chicago Bears. Thursday during the hall's induction press conference he joked about his fondness, or lack thereof, of another marquee LA Sports Hall of Fame member.

"Manning, Peyton. That guy. Not a fan," he joked. "I was supposed to have a Super Bowl ring, but he took it from us. If we could, we could kick him out, I'm all for that."

Tillman and the Bears lost to the Colts in 2007.

Joan Cronan is from Opelousas and graduated from LSU but her Hall of Fame credentials came with 30 years of service at Tennessee, where she served as the school's athletic director from 1983-2012.

This year's class of 11 also include broadcaster Tim Brando, Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, and Kerry Kittles.

The induction ceremony takes place Saturday night in Natchitoches.

The hall will induct both its 2020 and 2021 classes this summer.

------------------------------------------------------------

