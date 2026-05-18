Three Louisiana teams keep there season alive on the Dimond over the weekend

Three Louisiana programs took different paths to postseason success over the weekend, but each finished with the same result when the pressure mattered most.

In Lafayette, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns looked to closed out a key Sun Belt Conference series with a victory over Coastal Carolina at Russo Park, securing the series win at home before shifting focus to tounrament play.

The Cajuns found themselves locked in a tight battle throughout the afternoon as Coastal Carolina kept pressure on Louisiana pitching late into the game. Louisiana answered in the middle innings behind timely situational hitting.

A sacrifice fly from Donovan LaSalle tied the game in the fourth inning before the Cajuns broke through with a two-run fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Coastal Carolina later cut the deficit to one, but Louisiana’s bullpen held firm down the stretch to preserve the 3-2 win.

The victory sends Louisiana into Tuesday’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament opener against Marshall Thundering Herd baseball with momentum on its side.

In Baton Rouge, LSU Tigers softball took on Virginia Tech in the Baton Rouge Regional championship on home turff.

Virginia Tech scored first, but LSU quickly responded in the third inning with a four-run frame that changed the momentum of the game. Jalia Lassiter highlighted the inning with a home run as the Tigers piled up 12 hits offensively.

LSU pitcher Sydney Monticelli delivered a complete-game performance, allowing just two runs while striking out six batters to secure 7-2 the regional title.

With the win, LSU advances to the NCAA Super Regional round against Alabama Crimson Tide softball.

In Eunice, LSU Eunice Bengals baseball looked to secure its return to the NJCAA Division I World Series after falling to Shelton State last season, setting up a winner-take-all showdown with a trip to Grand Junction on the line.

LSUE came out aggressively early, scoring four runs in the first three innings to seize momentum at home. Shelton State responded with four runs in the middle innings to tie the game and turn the matchup into a back-and-forth battle.

The Bengals answered late with clutch execution at the plate, using sacrifice flies, a bunt single and an RBI hit to reclaim the lead. On the mound, McCray Jacobs helped set the tone early before LSU Eunice closed the game out late.

In the end, LSU Eunice held on for an 8-6 victory to punch its ticket to Grand Junction, Colorado, and the NJCAA Division I World Series after getting redemption against Shelton State.

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