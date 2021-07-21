These are the NBA, WNBA players competing for gold on Team USA's basketball teams

TOKYO — A combined total of 24 NBA and WNBA stars make up the U.S. men’s and women’s basketball teams competing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
The U.S. is known for its star-studded rosters, which have helped both teams earn consecutive gold medals in the past few Olympics.
The men’s team is pursuing its fourth straight gold medal and the women’s team is hoping to top the podium for a seventh Olympics in a row.
Meet the men’s team:
Bam Adebayo
The 24-year-old forward-center plays for the Miami Heat.
Devin Booker
The 24-year-old guard plays for the Phoenix Suns.
Kevin Durant
The 32-year-old forward plays for the Brooklyn Nets. After coming out on top for Team USA in London and Rio, he could become the second man to win three Olympic gold medals after Carmelo Anthony.
Jerami Grant
The 27-year-old forward plays for the Detroit Pistons.
Draymond Green
The 31-year-old forward plays for the Golden State Warriors
Jrue Holiday
The 31-year-old guard plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, who became the NBA champions on July 20 after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the finals.
Keldon Johnson
The 21-year-old forward plays for the San Antonio Spurs.
Zach LaVine
The 26-year-old guard plays for the Chicago Bulls.
Damian Lillard
The 31-year-old guard plays for the Portland Trail Blazers.
JaVale McGee
The 33-year-old center plays for the Denver Nuggets.
Khris Middleton
The 29-year-old forward also plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA Champions.
Jayson Tatum
The 23-year-old forward plays for the Boston Celtics.
Meet the women’s team
Ariel Atkins
The 24-year-old guard plays for the Washington Mystics.
Sue Bird
The 40-year-old guard plays for the Seattle Storm.
Tina Charles
The 32-year-old center plays for the Washington Mystics.
Napheesa Collier
The 24-year-old forward plays for the Minnesota Lynx.
Skylar Diggins-Smith
The 30-year-old guard plays for the Phoenix Mercury.
Sylvia Fowles
The 35-year-old center plays for the Minnesota Lynx.
Chelsea Gray
The 28-year-old guard plays for the Las Vegas Aces.
Brittney Griner
The 30-year-old center plays for Phoenix Mercury.
Jewell Loyd
The 27-year-old guard plays for the Seattle Storm.
Breanna Stewart
The 26-year-old forward plays for the Seattle Storm.
Diana Taurasi
The 39-year-old guard plays for the Phoenix Mercury.
A’ja Wilson
The 24-year-old forward plays for the Las Vegas Aces.