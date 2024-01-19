The Louisiana Drillers looking to become a powerhouse in the North American Hockey League

Ice Hockey has been around for quite some time in the Lafayette area, and this is the first year for Chris Francis as the head coach for the Louisiana Drillers.

The league is called the North American Hockey League. Kids who play start at the age of fifteen years old and can participate until they turn twenty.

These athletes are technically in school. but there isn’t a ton of them from the area.

“My job in the summer is to go to different circuits and recruit,” said Francis. “I like to tell the kids about the goals we have, and how I plan to make them a better player. I know Louisiana can be a great place to play.”

The league has a pro feel to it you’re practicing throughout the week to prepare for a series of games on the weekend.

“It feels like they are preparing us for it,” said Pierceton Van Gurp. “If not professionally then at any other college level.”

This is still business, so teams have until February 6th to make a trade if needed, and These athletes have experienced this at a young age.

“It’s a tough business,” said Brody Nish. “To be honest it sucks having a friend get traded away. “You build a relationship with that person and the next thing you know they are gone.”

The season is almost past the halfway point and the Drillers are two games out of the playoff race. Currently, they are 18-13 on the season. The goal is to take care of business one play at a time.

“We want to play as late in the season as we can,” said Francis. “We need to win one game at a time and see where that will take us.”