The Denver Broncos Wide Receiver August Pitre has dreams on the field - and as a lawyer

August Pitre is coming off his best year playing college football, with 23 catches for 413 yards and 5 touchdowns at Southern University.

Off the field, he begins making a case for his next steps in life.

Pitre completed his first year of law school and felt the pressure of trying to find a way to balance athletics and academics.

“I had teammates that were focused on going pro and in class, their focus was on being a lawyer,” said Pitre.” It was tough trying to find guidance through it all.”

Playing a Division One sport is a job within itself. The academic side of it is tough as well, and being in law school was a headache for Pitre.

“Some weeks it will be 80-20 in terms of what to center my focus on,” said Pitre. "Southern knows what I’m trying to accomplish, and they made sure I didn’t miss a beat on the field or classroom.”

Pitre was invited to the Denver Broncos mini-camp. His main goal is to make the team and live out his childhood dream, but the fallback plan is in full effect with three years left of law school.

“There is a window where my talents on the football field can be displayed,” said Pitre. “I want to pursue the football side of it now, but I am excited that we got the ball rolling for me to become a lawyer and the goal is to finish that as well.”

