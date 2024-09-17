The Bobcats honor former coach

Paul Trosclair fell in love with football early in his life. His passion for the game was undeniable, and his talent led him to secure a spot on the University of Louisiana football team. However, after his playing days, Trosclair wasn’t quite ready to walk away from the sport he loved. He found a new role on the sidelines, embarking on a coaching career that would ultimately leave a lasting legacy.

After stints coaching at Opelousas and Abbeville, Trosclair found his home in Eunice in 1995. Over the course of his coaching career, he amassed an impressive record: 13 district titles, a state championship, and 207 wins with the Eunice Bobcats. In recognition of his achievements, the community made a historic decision to name the football stadium after him.

“I was just trying to get the best out of my athletes,” Trosclair reflected. “I never thought about what I was going to get from it, but when they told me that I would have the field named after me, it was overwhelming.”

For Trosclair, the honor wasn’t just about the wins and accolades. It was the relationships he built and the impact he had on his players' lives that mattered most. The community saw him as more than a coach. He was a mentor, a role model, and, for some, a father figure.

“As student-athletes, we look up to our coaches,” said former player Andre Vige. “He did a lot for me. My dad worked long jobs offshore, so Coach Trosclair became that father figure for me.”

Beyond the football field, Trosclair’s battle wasn’t limited to the scoreboard. In 2014, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer. Despite ongoing treatments, he never let his illness define him. His resilience became a source of inspiration for those around him.

“Everybody is going through something,” said his son, Trenon Trosclair. “You decide to go do it or let whatever is going on stop you from doing it. That motivates me because he didn’t give up no matter what was going on in his life.”

Paul Trosclair’s journey is a testament to perseverance, passion, and the power of following one’s dreams. Through the highs and lows, he remained committed to the game he loved, his athletes, and his community.

“I had a good life,” said Trosclair. “I may not have any yachts, but I still wouldn’t trade my life for anything.”

