Watch
Sports

Actions

Texas blows out Southern in regional opener

Texas 11, Southern 0
items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
Texas catcher Silas Ardoin (4) celebrates next to Southern third baseman Zavier Moore (10) after his hit in the seventh inning of an NCAA regional tournament college baseball game,, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Silas Ardoin, Zavier Moore
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 17:36:52-04

Second seeded Texas didn't relent in an 11-0 win over Southern Friday in the opening game of the Austin Regional.

The Longhorns scored 7 of its 11 runs in the first three innings. Southern collected just four hits in the game, a stark contrast from its red-hot run through the SWAC Tournament, during which Southern outscore opponents 53-20 in 6 games.

The Jags will face elimination Saturday when it plays the loser of Fairfield and Arizona State

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.