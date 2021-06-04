Texas blows out Southern in regional opener

Second seeded Texas didn't relent in an 11-0 win over Southern Friday in the opening game of the Austin Regional.

The Longhorns scored 7 of its 11 runs in the first three innings. Southern collected just four hits in the game, a stark contrast from its red-hot run through the SWAC Tournament, during which Southern outscore opponents 53-20 in 6 games.

The Jags will face elimination Saturday when it plays the loser of Fairfield and Arizona State

