Tammam leads Cajuns on day two at NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Track and Field team sent a pair of athletes from the women’s side out to compete during Day 2 of the NCAA East First Round on Thursday, May 28 at the UK Outdoor Track and Field Complex in Lexington, Kentucky.

Senior Emma Bacilla made her second appearance in the NCAA regional round and first since 2023, competing in the javelin throw and recording a distance of 43.82 meters (143-9). Bascilla recorded her fifth throw of 40-plus meters this spring.

Fellow senior Reem Tammam, competing in her first NCAA postseason event, claimed a Top 20 regional round finish in the long jump. Tammam leapt 6.06 meters (19-10¾), the mark recorded on her second attempt.

Tammam finished third in her flight and remained in contention for a nationals berth deep into the final flight to finish, ultimately landing in 18th place. She was a mere six spots and less than seven inches from the 12th and final nationals spot (6.22m/ 20-5).

Louisiana returns to action in the NCAA East First Round on Friday (May 29) sending its men’s 4x100-meter relay team of Zakhy Munro, Mark Daley, Caemon Scott, Camren Hardy and alternate Christopher Gravois to the track. The Top 12 teams (Top 3 from each heat plus next three fastest times) advance to the June 10-13 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Live coverage of the NCAA East First Round is available on ESPN+. Live results are available here [flashresults.ncaa.com].

Day 2 at NCAA East First Round

Women’s Javelin

43. Emma Bacilla (43.82m/143-9)

Women’s Long Jump

18. Reem Tammam (6.06m/19-10¾)

Upcoming at NCAA East First Round

Friday, May 29

4:00 p.m. (CDT) – Men’s 4x100-Meter Relay (Zakhy Munro, Mark Daley, Caemon Scott, Camren Hardy, alternate - Christopher Gravois

Saturday, May 30

12:00 p.m. (CDT) – Kimola Hines (Women’s Discus)

1:00 p.m. (CDT) – Alaysha Veal (Women’s High Jump)

5:00 p.m. (CDT) – Reem Tammam (Women’s Triple Jump)

