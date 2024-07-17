Super 16 Opelousas D'Shaun and Jonathan Ford



Last season, the Opelousas Tigers were able to pull off the impossible.. winning the championship as the number 12 seed.

Two Seniors will look to do it again for their last ride: D’shaun Ford and Jonathan Ford.

Jonathan Ford finished the season with 75 tackles and 8 sacks, and that was enough to earn him district Defensive MVP - and he's looking to do it again.

“That came as a surprise," said Jonathan."This state is full of four and five-star athletes, but after winning the defensive MVP it showed that stars don't mean anything."

D’shaun was someone tough to contain last year. He rushed for 1,797 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has 18 offers including LSU, Florida State and Ole Miss. Besides running through defenders and scoring touchdowns, he wants to hear his name called on Saturdays.

“My goal is to be the first one in my family to play a major university,” said D’shuan. “That would mean a lot to me.”

There is a chance for them to play college football together, but until that decision is made, they are happy to play the game that they love with one another.

“My family asks all the time if we will play together on the next level," said D’shaun. “Right now, Jonathan wants to do his own thing, but I enjoy playing with my brother.”