Super 16: Opelousas Corey Amos and Landan Hammond

Football is a team sport, on defense, the pass rush complements the pass coverage and vice versa. Linebacker Corey Amos and Defensive back Landan Hammond's games mesh well.

Amos is currently ranked as the 16th-best player in the state with offers from Ole Miss, Baylor, Miami, and more. Hammond is the 39th-best player in the state and he has offers from Boston College, University of Central Florida, Georgia Tech, and a few others.

Their success comes from their hard work on and off the field, but it comes from listening to coaches as well.

“It was a play in the championship game I was supposed to blitz and I didn’t,” said Hammond. Coach Zachery yelled at me because I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. The very next play he called the right defense and I was right where I needed to be, leading to me catching an interception.”

The Tigers were the underdogs in a lot of their matchups as the 12th seed. They were still able to hoist the state title. With the majority of the roster coming back, they are hoping that the talent and experience is what gets them back to the Superdome.

“Coach shouldn’t have to fuss at you at all this season”, said Amos. “We have a lot of returning starters, so we know what we should do.”

Hammond and Amios are two homegrown athletes who hope to inspire the youth behind them.

“My legacy was bringing a state championship to Opelousas," said Amos. “But if I go to the NFL I want my jersey retired.”

“I just want my little brother to follow my footsteps," said Hammond. "I want him to make history with the Tigers like I did.”

