Super 16: Northwest Davon Thibodeaux

Davon Thibodeaux has shown he can be a superstar for the Northwest Raiders football team last season

The all-metro defensive MVP and district MVP finished the year with 69 tackles, 17 were for loss,10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Under the Friday night lights is when people can see him perform at his peak, but the work comes months before the season..

“It started in the summer, said Thibodeaux. “I have been staying after practice to get some extra work. I knew the hard work would pay off, but I wasn’t thinking I would have that kind of season.”

Thibodeaux will be a four-year starter this upcoming season. The linebacker’s success didn’t come overnight; in the earlier parts of his career he struggled.

“In the film room they were on me,” said Thibodeaux. “I kept messing up my freshmen year and it was frustrating because I wanted to be that guy.”

Becoming that guy takes a lot of work. Thibodeaux is usually the first one in and the last one out of the weight room, but for him to tackle his goals he needed to learn from those that came before him.

“He worked with a few guys that graduated from here," said Raiders Head Coach Chris Edwards. “It’s awesome that they come back and show him what it takes to get to the next level.”

Thibodeaux doesn’t have any offers yet, but that doesn’t stop him from chasing his dream of getting a college degree.

“Going to college and living a happy life is all I want," said Thibodeaux. “If the NFL happens that would be cool. But going to college is the number one goal.”