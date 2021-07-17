SUPER 16 |Abbeville High's McKinsey Nicholas

McKinsey Nicholas is a standout corner-back, who, when matched up with a receiver, doesn't mind playing mind games.

An Abbeville High School, all-state, all-parish, all-district, McKinsey Nicholas is confident in his game.

"You not about to catch on me," he said. "You're not gonna get any passes or receptions. That's my 'go-to', like, as soon as I walk on the field, I'm coming at you."

His coach, Roderick Moy, understands Nicholas' natural abilities coming in, in which could only be inherited as it was his first time playing in organized teams as a teen.

"He took to it naturally. He was playing basketball. The thing i like about McKinsey is he enjoys everything he does, and he makes the game of football fun," he said.

Nicholas takes that mind set on the field, as he takes care of business under the Friday night lights.

"I feel like that's what makes me a good corner-back;" Nicholas said. "I feel like I talk a lot of stuff, and I can back it up. My ego is too big. I don't want nobody to do nothing to me. Right."

This Abbeville senior has also brought out the kid in the those who have the pleasure of watching him.

"Never, never. I've never seen a kid have so much fun playing a game in all my life," Moy said. "And it's a good thing for me. Sometimes, us old people take it a little too seriously. I'm glad we have him, he who has this honor of Super Sixteen, and I'm glad we have him back for one more year."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel