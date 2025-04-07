St. Edmund Blue Jays Set to Compete in the Catholic Bowl

The St. Edmund Blue Jays are gearing up for another season as they make their way to the Catholic Bowl this year at Arlington Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This prestigious game, which has become a major fixture in Catholic high school football, will mark the third appearance for the Blue Jays in the last five years. Since its inception in 2021, the Catholic Bowl has brought together Catholic football teams from across the country.

The idea for the Catholic Bowl was brought to life by Patrick Steenberge, who said he saw an opportunity to create a unique platform for Catholic schools to compete and build a sense of community through faith and fellowship. When Steenberge first reached out to St. Edmund's head coach James Shiver to see if the Blue Jays wanted to be part of the game, Shiver said the invitation was an easy one to accept.

"As soon as the game was over, he called," Shiver recalled. "He said St. Edmund reminded him of his high school in West Virginia, and he would love for us to be a part of this."

The Blue Jays first played in the Catholic Bowl in 2022, followed by another appearance in 2023, and this year will mark their third time competing in the event. For the Blue Jays, Shiver said the game is about more than just football—it's about building lasting relationships with fellow Catholic schools and strengthening their faith-based community.

“The fellowship is unbelievable,” said Shiver. “It’s incredible to watch six football teams go to Mass together. The Knights of Columbus cook for us, and it’s all about fellowship, faith, and building connections beyond the game.”

While the Blue Jays are always focused on the task at hand—winning games and maintaining their undefeated record in the Catholic Bowl—they also appreciate the broader experience the event offers. For many of the players, it’s a chance to compete against teams from different areas and see how they measure up against a wider range of talent.

"I want us to go win and beat another Texas team," said Blue Jays lineman Clay Aguillard, echoing his team’s competitive spirit as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

For Max Smith, another key player on the team, the Catholic Bowl offers an opportunity to test himself against players from other states.

"I want to see the talent from different states and see where I compare to them," Smith said.

While the Catholic Bowl has been held exclusively in Texas since its creation, Coach Shiver has dreams of expanding the event to other states in the future.

"Possibly one day, we could have something at Southeastern or St. Thomas More in Louisiana," he said. "Who knows what the future holds?"

