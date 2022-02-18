Spring training postponed as MLB lockout continues

Spring training isn't going to happen just yet.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that spring training had been delayed and would not start earlier than March 5, after the league and its player's association couldn't reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, the league said it would meet with MLBPA on Monday for an in-person meeting and "remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time."

The league's ninth work stoppage and the first in 26 years began on Dec. 2.

According to the Associated Press, several things players and owners remain can't agree on include luxury-tax thresholds and rates, revenue-sharing, and how to address players' allegations of service time manipulation.

Opening Day is scheduled to begin on March 31.