Sovereignty outduels 3-1 favorite Journalism in stretch to win 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop

Sovereignty outdueled 3-1 favorite Journalism down the stretch to win the 151st Kentucky Derby in the slop on Saturday.

Trainer Bill Mott won his first Derby in 2019, and he also ran on a sloppy track. Country House was elevated to first after Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, and he was disqualified after a 22-minute delay.

This time, he knew the result immediately.

Journalism found trouble in the first turn and jockey Umberto Rispoli moved him to the outside. He and Sovereignty hooked up at the eighth pole before Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado pulled away.

The winner covered 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.31.

Baeza was third, Final Gambit was fourth and Owen Almighty finished fifth.

Rain made for a soggy day, with the Churchill Downs dirt strip listed as sloppy and horse racing fans protecting their fancy hats and clothing with clear plastic ponchos.