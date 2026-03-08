Southern Lab edges JS Clark in division IV Girls select state championship

HAMMOND, La. – It was a showdown for the ages in Hammond as the top two teams in District Four squared off for the championship. No. 1 Southern Lab faced No. 2 J.S. Clark in a hard-fought battle to see whose name would be etched in the record books.

From the opening tip, the game set a competitive tone. Taylor Barnaba of J.S. Clark hit a jumper for two, putting the visitors on the board. Southern Lab answered immediately, as Asia Patin delivered a slick flick pass to Shelby Johnson, who drained a three to keep the score tight.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the first half, with Southern Lab taking a slim 26-22 lead into halftime. Clark had 16 points on 34% shooting, hitting 2-of-9 from three-point range, while Patin and Johnson paced Southern Lab with 12 and 8 points, respectively.

In the second half, J.S. Clark fought to mount a comeback. Barnaba scored inside and added a smooth layup to cut the deficit to 39-32 in the fourth quarter. But Southern Lab answered every time, holding off the challengers despite Clark having two players reach double figures. Southern Lab pulled away down the stretch, finishing with a 43-38 victory, securing their third consecutive Division IV select Girls state championship

For J.S. Clark, it was about leaving everything on the floor. “Man, it's hard work. Even though I've been through multiple coaches, I'm still coaching, but I know I can put in the work,” Barnaba said. “All that brings me coming in here, giving 110%, and although we lost, I still give it my all.”

Southern Lab now eyes a fourth straight title, while J.S. Clark looks to return to the championship stage with renewed determination.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel