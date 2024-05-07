Snoop Dogg gets his own college football bowl game

A college football bowl game has a new sponsor, which will include a legendary artist.

The Arizona Bowl, which was sponsored by Barstool Sports from 2021-2023, will now be called the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. The game will be played Dec. 28, 2024, and feature a Mid-American Conference team against a Mountain West Conference team.

Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop is a new spirits company named after Snoop's 1994 hit. Dr. Dre was the producer of the hit song.

Snoop Dogg has long been involved in football, sponsoring the Snoop Youth Football League. He founded the organization in 2005 and has said the program has included 60,000 players in its over 18 years of operation.

“I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” said Snoop Dogg. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before.”

The last two Arizona Bowls have been pretty exciting. Last year's game featured a fourth-quarter comeback as Wyoming defeated Toledo 16-15. The year before, Ohio needed overtime to defeat Wyoming 30-27.

Bowl games have long been known for featuring unique branding opportunities. For instance, the Duke's Mayo Bowl was full of product placement for the creamy sandwich condiment. The Pop Tarts Bowl included an edible mascot that popped out of a life-size toaster.

How Gin & Juice will be used in this year's bowl is unknown.

“We’re thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” said Kym Adair, executive director of the Arizona Bowl. “This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations, and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA.”