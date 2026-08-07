Shelton Sampson misses start of UL fall camp with knee injury

LAFAYETTE, La. — UL wide receiver Shelton Sampson missed the first two days of fall camp with a hyperextended knee, a source said, leaving his availability for the Aug. 14 scrimmage uncertain.

Sampson led the Ragin' Cajuns last season with 537 receiving yards and six touchdowns. No timetable for his return has been set.

With Sampson sidelined, head coach Michael Desormeaux said the opportunity falls to the rest of the receiver room. He pointed to wide receivers KeDarius Wade and Rahji Dennis as players who have been preparing for this moment.

"We've got guys that have worked their tails off for years on end to be ready to go," Desormeaux said. "KeDarius Wade and Rahji Dennis have been here. They have been grinding and working at perfecting their craft. This spring, they've made more explosive plays and really made more plays down the field other than the routine things than they ever have."

The Cajuns open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Lamar.

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