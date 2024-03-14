Seth Alexander's best jump earns him his first college gold medal

Seth Alexander was a basketball star at Breaux Bridge High School. He was named to three all-tournament teams and was the Most Valuable Player of the state championship game.

In Track and Field, he was a state champion in the Triple Jump. Xavier University Head Coach was impressed by Alexander’s talent.

“I saw him jump in the championship meet and he was pretty good,” said Yhann Plummer. “The potential was there he had to continue working on his craft.”

In 2021 he would become a conference champion, but the goal was to be a national champion. This year Alexander felt his goal was within reach. Before heading to nationals, he participated in an LSU track meet and lost by a centimeter. He didn’t let the loss distract him from the bigger goal.

“That loss hurt because it was by a centimeter,” said Alexander. “I didn’t think about it too much because my mind was on winning a gold medal.”

The next week he was able to win the gold medal he had been searching for since he started his college career.

“It still feels unreal to me,” said Alexander. “I jumped 15 meters which was the best I ever did and It won me my first gold medal at the college level.