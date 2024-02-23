Samantha Roe Hit the curveball that life has thrown out of the Park

Current Third Baseman Samantha Roe has had teammates and a very loving family to lean on.

Roe was adopted at birth, and her parents envisioned this before it happened.

“My wife dreamed of this a night before,” said Steven Roe. “The next day we received a phone call about a baby and it was Sam.”

“We knew she was the perfect fit when we saw her,” said Bobbi Roe.

This was a home run for the Roe family. Sam’s personality blended in perfectly with her three other siblings.

“We never thought it was a big thing,” said Sam.” All of us were so close and it was natural. We never looked at anyone differently.”

Eleven months before Sam was brought into the house. The Roe family adopted Samuel and the moment they met was the first pitch to their relationship. Her brother was diagnosed with autism but the only thing Sam could identify from Samuel is the love he had for her.

“He is always positive about life, and I love that,” said Sam. “It didn’t matter if I had a good game or a bad game, he would make me feel loved.”

Thus far, it has been a fairy tale for Sam, and she is thankful for everything that happened in her life.

“The story my brother and I have is awesome,” said Sam.” My parents gave us an opportunity and that is amazing.”

