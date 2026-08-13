Sam Leavitt settling in as LSU’s new starting quarterback

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU junior quarterback Sam Leavitt is preparing for a new chapter in Baton Rouge after making his mark at Arizona State.

Leavitt broke out in 2024, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also added 443 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground, helping lead the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

His second season at Arizona State was cut short after a lingering foot injury required season-ending surgery. Leavitt played in seven games in 2025, finishing with 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Now, Leavitt has transferred to LSU and is expected to take over as the Tigers' starting quarterback in head coach Lane Kiffin's first season. ESPN ranked Leavitt among the top newcomers in college football entering the 2026 season and called him a centerpiece of LSU's transfer class.

As he continues to work his way back and learn LSU's offense, Leavitt says the resources available to him and the rest of the program have made the transition a blessing.

“It's just been a blessing to come here, have resources like that. People are really pouring into the entire organization from all cylinders, so it's incredible to be able to see reps live, you know, it's almost like a live rep without taking the toll on your body.”For Leavitt, those opportunities are giving him a chance to sharpen his game while limiting the physical toll that comes with constant live repetitions.

Now, those preparations will be put to the test when LSU opens the 2026 season against Clemson on September 5.

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