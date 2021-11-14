Watch
Titans' NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21

Gary McCullough/AP
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) and linebacker Pete Werner (20) pursue Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) during an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Nov 14, 2021
Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 on Sunday for their NFL-best sixth straight victory.

The Titans (8-2) also became the second team in NFL history to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before.

They joined the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee improved to 7-0 overall against 2020 playoff teams this season.

The Saints (5-4) dropped their second straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury. Trevor Siemian threw a 15-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 left. His pass to Mark Ingram on the 2-point conversion fell incomplete.
