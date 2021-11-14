Titans' NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21

Ryan Tannehill ran and threw for touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans held off the New Orleans Saints 23-21 on Sunday for their NFL-best sixth straight victory.

The Titans (8-2) also became the second team in NFL history to win five straight over playoff teams from the season before.

They joined the 2003 Philadelphia Eagles. Tennessee improved to 7-0 overall against 2020 playoff teams this season.

The Saints (5-4) dropped their second straight since losing quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending ACL injury. Trevor Siemian threw a 15-yard TD pass to Marquez Callaway with 1:16 left. His pass to Mark Ingram on the 2-point conversion fell incomplete.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel