Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsSaints

Actions

Saints waive 10 players ahead of roster cutdown deadline

The New Orleans Saints have waived 10 players as the team works toward the NFL-mandated deadline to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Saints look to determine 53-man roster
Posted
and last updated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have waived 10 players as the team works toward the NFL-mandated deadline to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players by 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Saints coaching staff has 27 more roster decisions to make before the deadline.

The Saints waived the following players:

  • Bub Means, wide receiver
  • Kahlil Saunders, defensive tackle
  • Hunter Dekkers, quarterback
  • Ronnie Bell, wide receiver
  • Brien Taylor, defensive lineman
  • Elliot Davison, safety
  • Garrett Nelson, edge rusher
  • Brien Taylor, defensive lineman
  • Xavier Truss, offensive tackle
  • Malakai Williams, edge rusher
  • Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end

Means was the team’s fifth-round pick in 2024. He is coming off a camp in which he developed an on-field relationship with backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Saints have a crowded wide receiver room, and other players can contribute more on special teams, according to the report.

Means could be a candidate for the practice squad. He may not clear waivers because of his talent level, according to the report.

Saunders had been added to the team’s camp roster a few weeks ago.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel