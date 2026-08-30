Saints waive 10 players ahead of roster cutdown deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have waived 10 players as the team works toward the NFL-mandated deadline to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players by 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Saints coaching staff has 27 more roster decisions to make before the deadline.

The Saints waived the following players:

Bub Means, wide receiver

Kahlil Saunders, defensive tackle

Hunter Dekkers, quarterback

Ronnie Bell, wide receiver

Brien Taylor, defensive lineman

Elliot Davison, safety

Garrett Nelson, edge rusher

Brien Taylor, defensive lineman

Xavier Truss, offensive tackle

Malakai Williams, edge rusher

Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end

Means was the team’s fifth-round pick in 2024. He is coming off a camp in which he developed an on-field relationship with backup quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Saints have a crowded wide receiver room, and other players can contribute more on special teams, according to the report.

Means could be a candidate for the practice squad. He may not clear waivers because of his talent level, according to the report.

Saunders had been added to the team’s camp roster a few weeks ago.

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