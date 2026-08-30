Saints waive 10 players ahead of roster cutdown deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints have waived 10 players as the team works toward the NFL-mandated deadline to cut its roster from 90 to 53 players by 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Saints coaching staff has 27 more roster decisions to make before the deadline.
The Saints waived the following players:
- Bub Means, wide receiver
- Kahlil Saunders, defensive tackle
- Hunter Dekkers, quarterback
- Ronnie Bell, wide receiver
- Brien Taylor, defensive lineman
- Elliot Davison, safety
- Garrett Nelson, edge rusher
- Brien Taylor, defensive lineman
- Xavier Truss, offensive tackle
- Malakai Williams, edge rusher
- Zaire Mitchell-Paden, tight end
Means was the team’s fifth-round pick in 2024. He is coming off a camp in which he developed an on-field relationship with backup quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Saints have a crowded wide receiver room, and other players can contribute more on special teams, according to the report.
Means could be a candidate for the practice squad. He may not clear waivers because of his talent level, according to the report.
Saunders had been added to the team’s camp roster a few weeks ago.
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