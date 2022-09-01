Saints starter booked in alleged "road rage" incident

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning on accusations of aggravated assault with a handgun, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred Monday in Jefferson Parish, our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune report.

Maye was released from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility in Gretna after posting a $30,000 bond, the newspapers report.

According to a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office press release, Maye was arrested Thursday morning after he was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in a road rage incident Monday, August 29, in Metairie.

Maye was accused of "pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females," according to the press release.

His attorney, Eric Hessler, issued a statement to the NFL Network: “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.”

