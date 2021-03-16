Menu

Saints sign Jameis Winston to 1-year deal

Butch Dill/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) pump fakes while running for a short gain near the goal line in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 8:23 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 21:23:15-04

Reports around New Orleans suggest there will be an open quarterback competition this year, and the Saints now have two horses with fresh deals.

The Saints signed Jameis Winson to a 1-year contract worth $12 million Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, was signed last off-season as Drew Brees's backup. In limited action he completed 8 of 12 passes, throwing a touchdown on a trick play during the playoff loss to the Buccs.

While Winston was brought in as a backup in 2020, it was Taysom Hill who drew the start in Brees's absence. Hill, who signed a highly-misleading $140 million contract Monday, all four years on his extension are voidable, will compete with Winston for the starting job in New Orleans. Hill started four games at quarterback, completing 72-percent of his passes for 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, while Brees healed from multiple rib injuries.

