Saints sign Jameis Winston to 1-year deal

Reports around New Orleans suggest there will be an open quarterback competition this year, and the Saints now have two horses with fresh deals.

The Saints signed Jameis Winson to a 1-year contract worth $12 million Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winston, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, was signed last off-season as Drew Brees's backup. In limited action he completed 8 of 12 passes, throwing a touchdown on a trick play during the playoff loss to the Buccs.

While Winston was brought in as a backup in 2020, it was Taysom Hill who drew the start in Brees's absence. Hill, who signed a highly-misleading $140 million contract Monday, all four years on his extension are voidable, will compete with Winston for the starting job in New Orleans. Hill started four games at quarterback, completing 72-percent of his passes for 4 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, while Brees healed from multiple rib injuries.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel