Saints sets public training camp dates; tickets available tomorrow

The New Orleans Saints announced today that the team’s 2025 Training Camp Presented by Rouses Markets schedule will begin at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie on Wednesday, July 23.

This year, the Black and Gold will host nine practices scheduled to be open to the public in Metairie, starting with the 9:00 a.m. practice on Wednesday, July 23.

Free public parking is available at the Shrine on Airline (6000 Airline Drive, Metairie, La.) in Lot B starting at 7:00 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis. All vehicular traffic needs to enter the Shrine on Airline parking lots from Airline Highway to Deputy James Clarius Drive. Fans that are being dropped off or using rideshare services can be dropped off in Lot B, then may proceed to the main gate for ticket scanning and screening processes.

Gates will open to the public at 8:15 a.m.

All bleacher seating for practices at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center will again be covered and misted, providing fans with shade and a more comfortable viewing experience, along with concessions and merchandise sales options. Available players will sign autographs if weather, time, and other circumstances permit.

As part of the NFL’s “Back Together Weekend” initiative, the practice at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 27 will be open to the public and feature multiple interactive and entertainment elements that will be announced soon.

On Wednesday, August 6, the team will depart for Southern California for a ten-day stay, including the club’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints will practice at the UC-Irvine’s Crawford Field, the site of the team’s 2024 training camp.

After the team’s first preseason game in Los Angeles, the Black and Gold will spend the week practicing at UC-Irvine and return to New Orleans on Friday, August 15 before the second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, August 17. The Saints return to practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center during the final week of the preseason before hosting the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 23.

Tickets for the 2025 Saints Training Camp Presented by Rouses Markets practices are free of charge, but capacity is limited. Saints season ticketholders may reserve tickets via their account manager starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1. Fans on the waitlist for Saints season tickets may reserve tickets at 9:30 a.m. The general public can reserve their training camp tickets to view practices by registering online at www.neworleanssaints.com/trainingcamp/, in the official Saints mobile app or on the SeatGeek app, starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1.

