Saints say no proof of vaccination at games; expect masks will not be required

The New Orleans Saints have provided an update for game day procedures for fans including not requiring proof of vaccination.

In a statement on Friday, the team announced that they would not and will not require proof of vaccination as part of game day procedures. The statement was in response to reports on vaccination proof and mask wearing requirements for events at the Superdome.

They also say that they are not expecting masks will be required. Current policy in New Orleans would require mask wearing if the event was hosted at full capacity. They Saints believe that will change before the beginning of their season in August.

"As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we fully expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required," a statement reads.

The team says they are 100 percent vaccinated, one of three teams to reach that vaccination rate in the NFL. They are encouraging those who want to attend games to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

"As we have stated in the past, we encourage everyone eligible in our community to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. This will further ensure our intentions of not requiring a mask to attend our games."

The following is a statement from the New Orleans Saints regarding gameday procedures for fans as of June 25, 2021.

Based on the current City of New Orleans policy, if we were to start the season today, the city of New Orleans would require fans to wear masks to host an event with full capacity. The New Orleans Saints would not, and will not, require proof of vaccination for fans attending our games. As our community vaccination rate continues to improve over the summer, we fully expect and intend to begin the season without masks being required. Additionally, 100 percent of our coaching and football operations staff are fully vaccinated, and we are amongst the top three teams in the NFL in player vaccination rate. As we have stated in the past, we encourage everyone eligible in our community to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors. This will further ensure our intentions of not requiring a mask to attend our games.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel