Saints run over the Cowboys to capture first preseason win, 27-24

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints ended their preseason on a high note with a win over the Cowboys, 27-24.

Daniel Carlson connected on a 53-yard field goal to win the contest for New Orleans.

The Black and Gold scored three touchdowns on the ground: Barion Brown (7 yards), Spencer Rattler (8 yards) and Zamir White (11 yards).

White joined the Saints via a trade from the 49ers. The Saints sent Jesuit and LSU alum Deion Jones this past Sunday.

Starting the game at quarterback, Rattler went 8-of-10 passing, 79 yards, with a rushing touchdown.

The Saints need to cut their roster from 90 players down to the final 53-man regular season limit on Sunday at 5 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel