Saints release Sanders as offseason of restructure continues

Restructure is the word of the week for the New Orleans Saints as the teams restructures its roster, and many, many contracts.

In an effort to get under the salary cap, which the NFL set at $182.5 million (plus 2020 carryover, we'll get to that) New Orleans has had to wheel and deal, after all the team remains more than $30 million over the cap, according to Spotrac.

At one point this offseason the Saints were more than $90 million over the limit, but the team has made many notable moves. Tuesday the team released wide out Emmanuel Sanders and Kwon Alexander, opening up nearly $20 million alone. Those two join Nic Easton, Josh Hill and Thomas Morstead who were cut earlier this month.

Tuesday Malcolm Jenkins and Andrus Peat also restructured their deals, joining a long list of Saints to do the same. Drew Brees (Formally) Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Wil Lutz and David Onyemata among those to sit down the with the Dr. Strange of the cap, Mickey Loomis.

As it sits on Tuesday, March 10th the Saints have 205,075,083 committed to players in 2021, $30 million over the $185.5 million the team has to work with. This season in the NFL teams are able to rollover unused cap space from 2020. Teams like the Browns, Cowboys and Jets all have more than $25 million rolled over, which is among the most in the NFL, while the Giants, Saints and Seahkaws have among the least.

In a tangential roster-building note, the NFL released it's compensatory pick list in which the Saints received three picks, two third rounders and a sixth.

