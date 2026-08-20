Saints’ Kamara expected to be sidelined at least a month with knee sprain, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be sidelined at least a month because of a sprained knee ligament, according to an NFL insider’s report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing a source, reported Wednesday (Aug. 19) that Kamara was diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara is expected to be sidelined for at least the next month due to a sprained MCL, per source. pic.twitter.com/trWgn6ZQBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2026

The injury is the second significant blow to the team’s offense in the past week.

Last Thursday, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson -- the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft -- strained a hamstring in a joint practice against Jacksonville. That injury is expected to sideline Tyson for nearly two months.

Kamara, 31, appeared in a career-low 11 games last season, rushing for ust 471 yards and one touchdown on 131 carries. He also gained 186 yards on 33 receptions.

Kamara was expected to share time in the backfield this season with newly signed running back Travis Etienne. Audric Estime has been working as New Orleans’ third running back.

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