Watch
SportsSaints

Actions

Saints drop heartbreaker to Giants in OT, 27-21

New York trailed by 11 in 4th quarter
items.[0].image.alt
Brett Duke/AP
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries against New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
Giants Saints Football
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 16:22:40-04

The Saints fall to the Giants 27-21.

New Orleans took a 21-10 lead early in the 4th quarter. New York scoring 11 unanswered to tie the game, then Saquan Barkley scored a 6 yard TD on the first possession of overtime to end the game.

This was the Giants first win of the season. The Saints fall to 2-2.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.