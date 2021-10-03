Saints drop heartbreaker to Giants in OT, 27-21

The Saints fall to the Giants 27-21.

New Orleans took a 21-10 lead early in the 4th quarter. New York scoring 11 unanswered to tie the game, then Saquan Barkley scored a 6 yard TD on the first possession of overtime to end the game.

This was the Giants first win of the season. The Saints fall to 2-2.

