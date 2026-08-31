Saints cut roster to 53 players ahead of NFL deadline

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints reduced their active roster to 53 players Sunday, the Saints announced.

The moves bring the club into compliance with the NFL-mandated roster reduction.

The Saints terminated the contracts of four players: safety Terrell Burgess, cornerback Michael Davis, running back Zamir White and cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

The Saints waived 14 players: defensive lineman Myles Cole, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, edge rusher Fadil Diggs, running back CJ Donaldson, cornerback TJ Hall Jr., tight end Cody Hardy, tackle Alan Herron, tackle Easton Kilty, wide receiver Trey Palmer, guard Torricelli Simpkins III, linebacker Jackson Sirmon, kicker Charlie Smyth, defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs and tackle Alex Wollschlaeger.

The Saints placed five players on injured reserve: cornerback Dalys Beanum, edge rusher Mike Heldman, cornerback David Long Jr., running back Devin Neal and tackle Barry Wesley.

The club also placed two players on injured reserve/designated to return: linebacker Jaylan Ford and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Wide receiver Mason Tipton was placed on reserve/physically unable to perform.

Wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner was placed on reserve/suspended by the commissioner.

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