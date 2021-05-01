Watch
Saints add Werner in the second round

Paul Vernon/AP
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Pete Werner Pro Day
Posted at 8:27 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 21:27:48-04

With three picks in the second day of the NFL Draft, New Orleans still have plenty of needs, one being at linebacker where the Saints picked Pete Werner with the 60th pick. The Ohio State linebacker had a draft grade in the third and fourth rounds, but gained momentum in the days leading up to the draft, some even calling him a late first round select. Werner fits the bill, standing at 6-feet-3-inches tall, 238 lbs. He ran a 4.58 40-yard-dash. He finished his career with 185 tackles and 13 pass breakups in 47 career games.

