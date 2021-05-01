Saints add Werner in the second round

With three picks in the second day of the NFL Draft, New Orleans still have plenty of needs, one being at linebacker where the Saints picked Pete Werner with the 60th pick. The Ohio State linebacker had a draft grade in the third and fourth rounds, but gained momentum in the days leading up to the draft, some even calling him a late first round select. Werner fits the bill, standing at 6-feet-3-inches tall, 238 lbs. He ran a 4.58 40-yard-dash. He finished his career with 185 tackles and 13 pass breakups in 47 career games.

