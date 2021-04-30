Saints add to the line, take DE Payton Turner

Some will call it a bold move, maybe a stretch, but with the 28th overall pick the Saints draft Houston defensive end Payton Turner.

He recorded 10.5 tackels for a loss, and five sacks in just five games this year. His draft graded slotted him in the second-fourth rounds, but his stock was on the rise in the days leading into the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Turner could move into the first round due to high character and great measurables. Turner stands at 6-foot-6-inches tall, and boasts an 84-inch wingspan. CBS Sports mock drafts had his ceiling at no. 61 to Buffalo, no. 109 to Houston.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel