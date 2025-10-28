Rookie Tyler Shough named starting quarterback for New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will make his first start for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, on the road when New Orleans (1-7) faces the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Shough, the Saints' second-round draft pick (No. 40 overall) this year, relieved Spencer Rattler in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the Caesars Superdome. It was Shough's second appearance this season, following a cameo against Seattle.

He completed 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception against Tampa Bay, and was sacked twice.

Shough and Rattler battled for the starting position throughout the offseason, with Rattler claiming the role before the season opener. He started the first eight games and committed one turnover in the first six games, but then turned over the ball six times in six quarters – two lost fumbles and four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown – before Coach Kellen Moore turned to Shough in search of a spark with just over four minutes left in the third quarter against the Buccaneers.

After the game, Moore said the entire offense was under evaluation and that he quickly would name a starting quarterback, so that the proper allotment of practice reps could be divvied in order to produce the best chance for the starter to be successful against the Rams.

Tuesday, Shough got the call.

Shough is the Saints' highest drafted quarterback since Archie Manning was taken with the second overall pick in 1971.

