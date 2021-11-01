Report: Season over for Saints QB Jameis Winston after injury

Reports say that the 2021 season is over for Saints Quarterback Jameis Winston.

According to a report by the NFL, an MRI confirmed that Winston tore his ACL and damaged his MCL on Sunday.

He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Read more from the Advocate, here.

