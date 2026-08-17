Report: Jordyn Tyson expected to miss two months with hamstring injury

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson is expected to be sidelined for about two months, according to NFL Network. Tyson suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 13.

Tyson was selected 8th overall by the Saints in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The former Arizona State standout battled injuries throughout his college career. A previous hamstring injury limited him in 2025, when he played nine of the Sun Devils’ 12 regular season games.

In 2024, he was sidelined the final two games of the season, including a College Football Playoff game, with a collarbone injury. He missed all of the 2023 season with a knee injury.

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