Reaction to Brees' announcement pours in

Brynn Anderson/AP
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Drew Brees
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 19:47:33-04

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees' announcement earlier today that he's retiring after 20 years in the NFL wasn't exactly a shocker; most had predicted it was coming.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't a lot of reaction, from fans, journalists, the league and his on-field rivals.

Here's a heartfelt thank you from Advocate columnist Rod Walker:

The NFL called him one of the best to ever play the game:

Here's the farewell video posted by the team.

Saints' owner Gayle Benson posted this:

The Governor thanked Brees for the memories:

Peyton's a very busy man, so the Broncos posted a re-run:

Rivals also had something say:

Even Superman had a comment:

