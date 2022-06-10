Opelousas Native Devery Henderson Elected to Saints Hall of Fame

METAIRIE — The media selection committee of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame has selected running back and special teams ace Fred McAfee and wide receiver Devery Henderson for induction in 2022, while longtime New Orleans Saints assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum has been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his vast contributions to the Saints organization.

McAfee, 5-10, 193, played 10 seasons in two stints with the Saints from 1991-93 and 2000-06 after being drafted in the sixth round (154th overall) of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Mississippi College. Hailed as one of the top special teams performers of his era, McAfee recorded 210 career special teams tackles, including 115 between 2000-06 during his second Saints stint, ranked fourth in the NFL during that time span. He added two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries on coverage units as a Saint. A 2002 PFWA All-NFL and Pro Bowl selection, McAfee played for three of the club's division champion teams and has been affiliated with the team for all nine, including the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV Championship campaign. He played in 194 games during his 15-year career, including 122 contests with New Orleans, ranking 20th on the club's all-time games played list at the time of his retirement. For his career, McAfee carried 304 times for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 211 yards and returned 119 kickoffs for 2,422 yards.

McAfee first came onto the scene in 1991 as a rookie, not playing in a contest until midseason but finishing as the leading rusher for the NFC West champions, carrying 109 times for 494 yards (4.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. In 1992 and 1993, McAfee provided valuable depth at running back, but also received his first extensive NFL experience on special teams, returning 47 kickoffs for 973 yards (20.7 avg.) and adding two coverage stops. McAfee played for the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1994-99, where he established himself as one of the league's top special teams players with 88 stops, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt recovery. McAfee returned to the Saints in Week Six of the 2000 season and made an immediate impact on special teams in 12 regular season games en route to the team's first division title since 1991 and first playoff berth since 1992, carrying 40 yards on a fake punt, recording 11 tackles, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble. In 2002, McAfee was selected to the Pro Bowl, forcing an interception on a punt play in the end zone in overtime of the season opener at Tampa Bay and added 16 tackles on the season and one forced fumble. In 2004 (26) and 2005 (30), McAfee led the team in special teams tackles, handling kickoff return duties in 2005. In 2006 in his final season, he played in four games for the NFC South division champions, recorded four stops and had a six-yard rushing touchdown in his final NFL appearance in the regular season finale vs. Carolina.

Since retiring following the 2006 season, McAfee has served in a player development role for the club and is now entering his second season as Vice President/Player Engagement. As part of the team's commitment encouraging the lifelong wellness for its players, McAfee has developed programs over the past 15 years that allow players to develop off-the-field during and beyond their National Football League careers. Responsible for the team's off-field training and educating players through club and league initiatives, he also organizes continuing college education opportunities, internships, life skills training seminars, financial education classes and family assistance.

Henderson, 5-11, 200, was selected by New Orleans in the second round (50th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. He played in 124 career games for the Saints from 2004-12 with 76 starts and caught 245 passes for 4,377 yards (17.9 avg.) and 20 touchdowns while carrying 18 times for 119 yards and one touchdown. Henderson also appeared in eight postseason contests with seven starts, posting 31 receptions for 464 yards (15.0 avg.) with four touchdowns and was a member of the club's Super Bowl XLIV Championship team. One of the NFL's top deep threats during his career, Henderson's 18.1 yards per reception from 2006-12 was the NFL's highest total and his career receiving average (17.9) remains a club record. Henderson's five receptions of 75 yards or more from 2006-12 was tied for second most in the NFL and his 24.8 receiving average in 2008 was ranked first in the NFL by nearly five yards. Henderson owns the two highest single season receiving averages in club history, 24.8 in 2008 and 23.3 in 2006.

Mangum is among the club's longest tenured employees, entering his 42nd season with the team in 2022, working for ten head coaches during that period. Since arriving in 1981, Mangum's contributions have helped the Saints' athletic training staff earn several awards, including the 2007 Southeastern Athletic Trainers' Association (SEATA) Professional Athletic Trainers Award, the Fain Cain Memorial Award in 2006 and the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year in 1986 and 2006. Mangum received the Southeast Athletic Trainers Association's 1991 Backbone Award, which recognizes the region's outstanding assistant athletic trainer. In 2015, he was the NFC recipient of the Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer Award, as voted on by his NFL peers with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society. He received a bachelor's degree in athletic administration with a specialization in athletic training from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1981, and an advanced degree in physical education from the University of New Orleans in 1988.

Events surrounding the induction of McAfee and Henderson and the recognition of Mangum will take place on the weekend running from Oct. 28-30 in conjunction with the home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. For more information about the Saints Hall of Fame, visit saintshalloffame.com or call (504) 471-2191. Additional information about the Hall of Fame weekend will be announced in the coming months.

PREVIOUS SAINTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

1988—Archie Manning and Danny Abramowicz

1989—Tommy Myers and Tom Dempsey

1990—Billy Kilmer

1991—Tony Galbreath and Derland Moore

1992—George Rogers, Jake Kupp and John Hill

1993—Joe Federspiel

1994—Henry Childs and Jim Finks

1995—Doug Atkins and Bob Pollard

1996—Dave Whitsell and Dave Waymer

1997—Stan Brock and Rickey Jackson

1998—Dalton Hilliard and Sam Mills

1999—Bobby Hebert and Eric Martin

2000—Pat Swilling and Vaughan Johnson

2001—Jim Wilks and Hoby Brenner

2002—Jim Mora and Frank Warren

2003—Jim Dombrowski and Wayne Martin

2004—Rueben Mayes and Steve Sidwell

*2005—NO INDUCTEES due to Hurricane Katrina

2006—Joel Hilgenberg

2007—Joe Johnson

2008—William Roaf

2009—Morten Andersen

2010—Joe Horn

2011—Sammy Knight

2012—Tom Benson and Deuce McAllister

2013—La'Roi Glover

2014—Aaron Brooks and John Carney

2015—Tyrone Hughes and Michael Lewis

2016—Will Smith

2017—Jonathan Vilma and Carl Nicks

2018—Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas

2019—Reggie Bush and Marques Colston

*2020—NO INDUCTEES due to Covid-19 pandemic

2021—Jahri Evans and Roman Harper

PREVIOUS JOE GEMELLI FLEUR DE LIS AWARD RECIPIENTS

*1989—Al Hirt

1990—Joe Gemelli (award later named for him)

1991—Dave Dixon

1992—Charlie Kertz

1993—Wayne Mack

1994—Erby Aucoin

1995—Aaron Broussard

1996—Marie Knutson

1997—Angela Hill

1998—Joe Impastato

1999—Frank Wilson

2000—Bob Remy

2001—Peter "Champ" Clark

2002—Dean Kleinschmidt

2003—Jim Fast

2004—Bob Roesler

*2005—NO INDUCTEES due to Hurricane Katrina

2006—Buddy Diliberto

2007—New Orleans Saints Fans (Marcy Beter)

2008—Barra Birrcher

2009—Jerry Romig

2010—Dan Simmons and Glennon "Silky" Powell

2011—Bruce Miller

2012—Jim Henderson

2013—Pete Finney

2014—Al Nastasi and Tony Piazza

2015—Doug Thornton

2016—Hokie Gajan

2017—Jay Romig

2018—Michael C. Hebert

2019—Gov. Kathleen Blanco

*2020—NO INDUCTEES due to Covid-19 pandemic

2021—Marco Garcia

------------------------------------------------------------

