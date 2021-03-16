Memories in the Brees: Teammate and Colleagues Share Stories

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees' announcement Sunday that he's retiring after 20 years in the NFL wasn't exactly a shocker; most had predicted it was coming.
But that doesn't mean there wasn't a lot of reaction, from fans, journalists, the league and his on-field rivals.
Here's a heartfelt thank you from Advocate columnist Rod Walker:
Thank you, Drew. 🤗— Acadiana Advocate (@theadvocateaca) March 14, 2021
Columnist Rod Walker pens a thank you letter every member of the Who Dat Nation would surely sign in honor of Brees and his 15 years of blood, sweat, tears and everything else.https://t.co/zsOs52A7BG
The NFL called him one of the best to ever play the game:
20 years in the league.— NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2021
15 years in New Orleans.
What a ride for one of the best quarterbacks to ever play: @drewbrees 🙏⚡️⚜ pic.twitter.com/cFRn1ZzgKB
Here's the farewell video posted by the team.
There will never be another Drew Brees ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/iQ2eOiV5Wz— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021
Saints' owner Gayle Benson posted this:
Mrs. Benson on @DrewBrees ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/pXuaa1CV6Y— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021
The Governor thanked Brees for the memories:
Thank you, @drewbrees, for all the memories. Congratulations on an incredible career. Who Dat forever. #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/QcB1uMl35J— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2021
Peyton's a very busy man, so the Broncos posted a re-run:
Rivals also had something say:
We thank you, @drewbrees.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 14, 2021
But, we won't miss you. pic.twitter.com/MkA0W9ak9o
Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021