Memories in the Brees: Teammate and Colleagues Share Stories

Saints Quarterback Drew Brees' announcement Sunday that he's retiring after 20 years in the NFL wasn't exactly a shocker; most had predicted it was coming.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't a lot of reaction, from fans, journalists, the league and his on-field rivals.

Here's a heartfelt thank you from Advocate columnist Rod Walker:

Thank you, Drew. 🤗



Columnist Rod Walker pens a thank you letter every member of the Who Dat Nation would surely sign in honor of Brees and his 15 years of blood, sweat, tears and everything else.https://t.co/zsOs52A7BG — Acadiana Advocate (@theadvocateaca) March 14, 2021

The NFL called him one of the best to ever play the game:

20 years in the league.

15 years in New Orleans.



What a ride for one of the best quarterbacks to ever play: @drewbrees 🙏⚡️⚜ pic.twitter.com/cFRn1ZzgKB — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2021

Here's the farewell video posted by the team.

There will never be another Drew Brees ⚜️#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/iQ2eOiV5Wz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021

Saints' owner Gayle Benson posted this:

The Governor thanked Brees for the memories:

Thank you, @drewbrees, for all the memories. Congratulations on an incredible career. Who Dat forever. #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/QcB1uMl35J — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2021

Peyton's a very busy man, so the Broncos posted a re-run:

Rivals also had something say: