Memories in the Brees: Teammate and Colleagues Share Stories

Butch Dill/AP
El quarterback Drew Brees (9) de los Saints de Nueva Orleáns tras el touchdown de Alvin Kamara en el partido de los playoffs contra los Bears de Chicago, el 10 de enero de 2021. (AP Foto/Butch Dill)
Posted at 11:37 PM, Mar 15, 2021
Saints Quarterback Drew Brees' announcement Sunday that he's retiring after 20 years in the NFL wasn't exactly a shocker; most had predicted it was coming.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't a lot of reaction, from fans, journalists, the league and his on-field rivals.

Here's a heartfelt thank you from Advocate columnist Rod Walker:

The NFL called him one of the best to ever play the game:

Here's the farewell video posted by the team.

Saints' owner Gayle Benson posted this:

The Governor thanked Brees for the memories:

Peyton's a very busy man, so the Broncos posted a re-run:

Rivals also had something say:

