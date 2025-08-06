KATC to air Saints pre-season games

KATC will be airing three pre-season games in August:

On Sunday, August 10, the Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Los Angeles. The pregame is from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm, the game is from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and the postgame is from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

On Sunday, August 17, the Saints will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans. The pregame is from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm, the game is from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the postgame is from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

On Saturday, August 23, the Saints will play the Denver Broncos in New Orleans. The pregame is from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm, the game is from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the postgame is from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm.