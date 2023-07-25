Watch Now
SportsSaints

Actions

Jimmy Graham returns to the Saints

Saints
MGN Online
Saints
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 11:37:54-04

The New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Jimmy Graham to a one-year contract. The announcement was made Tuesday by the football team's Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis, according to the Saints website.

Clickhereto read more.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.