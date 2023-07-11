Watch Now
Alvin Kamara resolves criminal and civil aspects of 2022 Las Vegas incident

Alvin Kamara Saints RB
Steve Luciano/AP
NFC running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints (41) runs during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Luciano/AP Images for NFL)
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jul 11, 2023
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has resolved both the criminal and civil aspects of a 2022 incident in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports reports that Kamara obtained a plea deal in which he will enter a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor "breach of peace" charge, pay the alleged victim $105,000, pay a $500 fine and do 30 hours of community service work.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, prosecutors accepted Kamara's stipulations -- and in exchange, they said they'd drop the charges of felony battery and misdemeanor conspiracy to commit battery that they had initially hit him with following the incident. The agreement has yet to be signed off by a judge -- though that is expected to happen at a hearing later this month, TMZ reports.

Also today, Anthony Buzbee, the Houston attorney representing the alleged victim, announced via his social media accounts that the civil case had been resolved.

"We were proud to represent Darnell Greene in the case of Darnell Greene versus Alvin Kamara, and can now announce that this matter has settled on confidential terms. As part of the settlement, Kamara signed the following public apology: “Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas," Buzbee said on his Instagram account.

