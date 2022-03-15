Watch
Sports

Actions

Russian request to freeze UEFA ban on its teams denied

Ukraine Invasion Sports
Alexei Druzhinin/AP
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground, plays with an official match ball for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup received from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, after their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Russian teams have been suspended from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine. World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," taking Russia's men's national team out of World Cup qualifying playoffs in three weeks' time. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Ukraine Invasion Sports
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:42:03-04

GENEVA (AP) — The ban on Russian soccer teams from European competition has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The urgent CAS ruling is an interim judgment pending a full appeal hearing in the weeks ahead.

It does not apply to Russia's chances of being reinstated for World Cup qualifying.

Russian athletes and teams have been banned from dozens of sports since the country invaded Ukraine last month.

The Associated Press reported that UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy company Gazprom.

The ban by FIFA is part of a similar but separate appeal by the Russian soccer federation, which could be decided by CAS this week.

Russia had been scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

But Poland, and several other teams, including Sweden and the Czech Republic, refused to play Russia because the country decided to invade Ukraine, ESPN reported.

News of the ban came after FIFA was criticized for not going far enough in punishing the country for its invasion of Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

According to the AP, FIFA did not immediately expel Russia from World Cup qualifying and allowed them to play without its flag and anthem.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.