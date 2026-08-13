Russell Babineaux looks to earn trust during UL fall camp

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are continuing fall camp as the 2026 season approaches, with the team preparing for its September 5 opener against Lamar.

Among the players looking to make an early impression is freshman wide receiver Russell Babineaux.

Babineaux is using fall camp as an opportunity to learn from his coaches and veteran teammates while working to earn their trust. For the freshman, the goal is simple: learn the game, play fast and prove he is ready when his number is called.

“Becoming a player, just learning the game, and I feel like with the guys I have around me I can really do that and just play hard out there, no second guessing, play fast, physical, and just do what I can out there.”Babineaux says trust has been a major focus throughout camp. He wants his coaches and teammates to know they can rely on him when he steps onto the field.

“If I can get the coaches out there to trust me, I could get my teammates to trust me, show them that the guy I am, I know who I am. I feel like trust is the biggest thing that I'm thinking about right now.”With the season opener approaching, Babineaux will have another opportunity to show what he can bring to the Cajuns during their first scrimmage Friday at Cajun Field.

Louisiana opens the season September 5 against Lamar.

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