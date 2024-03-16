Ross Rix coached two teams this year to successful seasons

Ross Rix already had an idea of what he wanted to do with his life, and that was to coach. He played football at the University of Louisiana but after that, he decided he wanted to be on the sideline.

“It was my calling to be a coach,” said Rix.” My parents were educators and that’s what inspired me to coach.”

This season, Rix was the full-time coach for the boy’s and girls’ basketball teams at JS Clark. Although he had to be there for both teams, he ensured the schedule didn’t cause any conflict.

“It was tough because Some days the girls would have a game and the boys would have practice the same day,” said Rix. “We made it work and my staff played a huge role in ensuring everything went smooth for the athletes.”

Coaching isn’t always drawing up plays, it’s about building up your players to be the best they can be.

“Coach made me better on and off the court,” said Justin Chavis. “He always encourages us to better men and to lead by example.”

“Coach Rix pushes me to be confident as a leader on the team,” said Eranna Ned. ”It started to show this year on the court and in my everyday life.”

In the past two seasons, both programs finished their season in the state championship game. The girls were able to win it all this year, and the boys fell short of their goal of winning their first title. Capturing a state title is one of the goals for Rix, but he wants to see them thrive off the court as well.

“We graduate champions,” said Rix. “When the kids walk out of here, we want them to be ready for their next journey in life.”